Find out why some teachers just paid to park at El Dorado High School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This morning, a viewer contacted ABC-7 with concerns that El Dorado High School in Far East El Paso was charging teachers $25 to park in the school's lot.

"Can you please investigate why a local high school in SISD charges teachers $25 to park to work? As teachers, we are facing budget cuts, have to buy school supplies, no step increases, no wage increases and morale is low," the viewer stated in part.

"If I get to work early, I can not get the closest parking as it is reserved for the teacher who paid $25 and gets there late for work," the viewer added.

ABC-7 contacted Socorro Independent School District, which oversees El Dorado High School.

A spokesperson for the school district explained that the school sectioned off certain parking spaces for a fundraiser, so those who would like to support the fundraiser can pay $25 to park in one of those parking spaces. However, there is plenty of other parking not included in the fundraiser, the spokesperson added.

This is a common practice across the district and El Paso, according to the spokesperson.

ABC-7 is working to get additional information, including the beneficiary of the fundraiser.