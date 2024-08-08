El Pasoan who participated in Jan. 6 sentenced to over two years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- David Rene Arredondo, the El Pasoan who plead guilty to eight federal counts connected to the Jan. 6 riots, was sentenced to over two years in prison today.

Federal documents state that Arredondo was seen on surveillance video inside and around the Capitol building. He is accused of pushing a bike rack against officers and pulling an officer's arm. Officials say Arredondo stayed inside the Capitol building for about 35 minutes.

Arredondo's eight counts include two felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. He also faces several misdemeanor charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.