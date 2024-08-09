Skip to Content
El Paso police deem fatal pedestrian collision involving Parkland student a suicide

Published 11:08 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The fatal pedestrian collision involving a Parkland High School student Thursday has now been deemed as a suicide by El Paso Police.

The crash happened along Loop 375 near Bomarc Street. The highway was closed down in both direction for several hours Thursday afternoon.

Ysleta Independent School District officials confirmed to ABC-7 that a Parkland High School students was involved in the crash.

Police have not yet identified the person who died.

Posts circulating on social media say students plan to honor the memory of the student by lighting candles.

