Foster family donates $10 million to La Nube

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Paul and Alejandra De La Vega Foster just donated $10 million to La Nube, El Paso's new child-focused STEAM center.

The museum has its grand opening this weekend.

“As one of the signature projects of the 2012 bond election, we know how important this effort is to the quality of life for all residents of the region, as well as for tourism and economic development," Paul Foster explained. "We wanted to do our part to help make sure this science and discovery center is as promised: world class. Just seeing it tonight, I think La Nube’s guests will feel that. This is really an amazing place.”

La Nube officials explained that the money will go towards supporting essential expenditures, including exhibit installations, program development, and outreach.

“In recognition of their transformational gift, the Grand Foyer of La Nube will bear the name of the Foster Family, honoring their generosity that will allow us to inspire lifelong learners and the visionaries of tomorrow," said Stephanie Otero, Interim CEO for La Nube.

The Fosters, along with other donors and La Nube officials, all gathered for a sneak peek event Thursday.

"A celebratory tribute honored the guests as they explored all four floors of La Nube and saw a live interaction with La Rodadora in Juarez via a state of the art, unique technology through La Nube’s Connected Sky," a spokesperson for La Nube explained. "Youth ensembles from Jazz Exchange, educational activities, along with an exploration of culinary delights and Odd Labs entertainment brought out the imaginative explorer in each of the guests."