County Commissioners discuss 2 bonds that could increase taxes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- In the El Paso County Commissioner's meeting on Monday, they will discuss the adoption of the Capital Improvement Program Project bond and adding the University Medical Center improvement bond to the November ballot.

The University Medical Center improvement bond is projected to cost $398.6 million. The bond will address some of the challenges the medical center faces such as lack of bed capacity, senior focused clinics and in town cancer care.The bond will also improve imaging technology, laboratory services and operating rooms.

The Capital Improvement Bond Program project is estimated to cost $323.8 million and consist of 5 propositions: Parks and Recreation, Office of the Medical Examiner,Courthouse, Sub courthouses and Related Annexes, County Coliseum and Animal Shelters.

Both bonds would result in tax increases, the UMC bond would be cost taxpayers $5.79 a month, the amount may fluctuates depending on the property valuations and interest rates. The Capital Improvement Program Project bond would cost taxpayers $5.02 per month or $60 per year for homes with value of $200,956, which is the average home value for El Paso County in 2024.

Residents I spoke with say a tax increase can be a financial burden for some families. El Paso resident, David Herrera says "we have to work together, and find a solution where we could find a common ground not to increase our taxes, but also contribute to the quality of life."

Another resident, Mara Ventura says if there were a guarantee residents were getting a return on their investment she would be for the tax increase but the lack of transparency leaves her concerned.