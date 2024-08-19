Remembering longtime ABC-7 team member Fran McNaboe

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today the ABC-7 family is mourning the loss of one of our longtime employees, Fran McNaboe.

Fran McNaboe

Through his 33-year career at ABC-7, he supported the newscasts behind the scenes. He worked in master control, programming, in the field as a photographer and live truck engineer, and for more than a decade he led our evening newscasts as a director and technical director. Those are the folks who assemble the newscast elements live and under pressure. They make quick decisions, give us direction in our ear, and work to provide you with technically clean shows.

(From Left) Jesus Rodriguez, Fran McNaboe, Jabez Bowers

“Fran The Man” - as we called him - was meticulous. A stickler for detail. As a broadcast engineer he was legendary for how he rolled up cables neatly – and he would let you know if you didn’t do it right. So you could learn. He helped us with quality control. He mentored many, and through several generations.

Fran McNaboe

Fran's impact extends far beyond the ABC-7 newsroom, as evidenced by an outpouring of memorials today, including by El Paso's NBC affiliate KTSM. Read the touching memorial written by anchor Estela Casas here.

We are inspired by his courage as he battled cancer, and grieve with his wife Patty today. Fran McNaboe was 67 years old.