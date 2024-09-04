The best burger in El Paso, according to El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The following list ranks the best burgers in El Paso, according to El Pasoans. Scroll down to the bottom to find out what the highest-rated burger in the Sun City is.

This list was compiled using community member ratings on Yelp.

Breweries, Restaurants

"Stunning place! The building itself is so beautiful. Lots of small details to look out for. Food was so delicious. Recommend the that's my jam burger. I got a side of corn in a cup for just $3, definitely worth it. Service was amazing. Our server Ari was super friendly and attentive. Made my family and I feel welcomed and happy. Will be going back soon!" Marissa G.

Food Trucks, Burgers

"I've wanted to write this eloquent review about this place since the day I ate there, but every time I begin to write i feel as if though I don't quite make the burger justice. So I will try and keep this as simple as possible. Growing up in Juarez, this burger tastes like the "idea" of what an American burger should be and taste like. From watching characters on tv to movies the way this burger tasted and looked was everything I had dreamed of. A smash burger wonderfully done with cheese. Their other tier burgers are pretty amazing, but their og and star of the show is the one you should try. Add the toppings later, and for the first time enjoy what a perfect cheeseburger SHOULD taste like." Sherman T.

Food Trucks, Burgers

"This is burger heaven. Stop reading this and start driving. You will not make a mistake by coming here. The meat is fresh and amazingly seasoned and it is complemented by fresh, abundant toppings. What really sets it off is the signature moo sauce and the onion jam. I usually don't like "mystery" sauces because it can really ruin things, but please try the burger as it comes without alterations. This is not just a burger joint, this is instead a burger lab that has developed a perfected burger science. The fries are more basic but still very solid. I am definitely visiting often. I imagine that this place appeals to burger newbies as much as it does to burger experts." Lawrence T.

Gastropubs, Beer Bar, Cocktail Bars

"Finally tried a burger here after reading the reviews here. I am happy to say that it lived up to the hype. I had the Duchesse burger and it was amazing. Onion Jam, cheddar, and great tasting patty. In my opinion the flavor of the meat is what makes or breaks a burger...and I don't mean the seasoning that's added when I say flavor. A truly good burger could be eaten completely plain, zero toppings and still be just as good. I hate when a restaurant tries to compensate for a bland meat patty with a plethora of toppings. It doesn't help any in my opinion. The toppings here just made it all the better. Exactly the burger I hoped to find here. They also have a great selection of beer flights that give you a nice sampling of the goodness they have available on tap. They only serve these before 6 before they get busy so make sure to go early if you want to try these. Mmmmm.... so happy right now after that great meal." Christy B.

New American, Burgers, Barbeque

"Food was hot, but tasted perfect. Service was quick. Ambiance was fine. It was quiet.

My food was to go and there was one couple with two kids. So I was in and out.

I ordered a Boracho burger. The guy who took my order gave me a drink while I waited. Before I left, he filled it up !!! That's service. I always say " keep your customers in your place as long as possible. While they're there, make them feel at home. Give them free stuff. It's not going to make any difference to you. It will pay off in the long run !! " Most people don't understand this concept!!!!" Pete H.

Burgers, Diners

"Every time someone makes a "Best Burger in El Paso" award and doesn't give it to Rosco's I get angry. The burgers here are the undisputed best burgers in El Paso year after year. This is a family owned and operated burger joint with a lot of history. Rosco's has been open for as long as they have for a reason. For years they've been getting it right. Even the staff has been around for years. Their customer service is consistently good every time. They don't serve anything fancy but have a basic menu items like chili cheese fries, hamburgers, and cheeseburgers but the menu does have some oddities like their caldillo and the hot dog burger style. Their signature green salsa makes you wanna put it on everything. I always order the cheesebasket (cheese burger and fries) and a lot of napkins. Whenever I have an out of town relative visit i always tell them they must try a Rosco's burger! And just like the staff shirts say, "7 days without a Rosco's burger makes one weak!". Burgers are always tough to describe since its part of our culture to consume and often. However if you're an El Pasoan or visiting you need to go experience for yourself!" Eddie P.

Hot Dogs, Burgers

"Decided to give El Doggy a try. Totally impressed. The food was amazing and the customer service was excellent as well. Nice clean dining area." Andrew B.

Breweries