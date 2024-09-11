Star on the Mountain to Be Lit in Red, White, and Green for Mexican Independence Day

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber is lighting the iconic Star on the Mountain in the colors of red, white, and green. This will take place Saturday, September 14th, 2024 in honor of Mexican Independence Day and in partnership with the Mexican Consulate. The lights will symbolize the strong cultural ties and shared history between El Paso and Mexico, highlighting the importance of this significant day in Mexican heritage.

The special tribute coincides with the “Vivamos México” celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate. The event is the official El Grito celebration that will be held at the Convention Center Plaza from 5:00 PM to midnight. There you will find food, music, and a celebration of Mexican pride.