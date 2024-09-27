Residents in the Chamizal neighborhood urge El Pasoans to get involved

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For decades Familias Unidas del Chamizal have been fighting to have commercial vehicles removed from the Bridge of the Americas and now they may be one step closer.

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has moved to the next phase for the Bridge of the Americas modernization project. This phase includes a 45-day public comment period.

Cemelli De Aztlan, Community Organizer with Familias Unidas del Chamizal says it is a historic decision because residents in her community have never been considered.

"The environmental effects of the particulate matter produced by semi trucks, specifically, the ones crossing El Puente Libre every day, are detrimental to the health of women, children and elders," De Aztlan said.

According to press release from GSA, the draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) examines the potential social, economic and environmental impacts of the proposed project.

The draft EIS analyzes in detail the three remaining alternatives:

Alternative 1A - Multilevel modernization accommodating pedestrian, non-commercial

vehicle and commercial cargo traffic. The majority of the work would be conducted within

existing port boundaries with minor land acquisition adjacent to the port and to the east.

This alternative includes the flexibility to eliminate northbound and southbound

commercial cargo traffic in the future.

vehicle and commercial cargo traffic. The majority of the work would be conducted within existing port boundaries with minor land acquisition adjacent to the port and to the east. This alternative includes the flexibility to eliminate northbound and southbound commercial cargo traffic in the future. Alternative 4 - Multilevel modernization accommodating pedestrian and non-commercial

vehicle traffic with the elimination of northbound and southbound commercial cargo

traffic. The majority of the work would be conducted within existing port boundaries with

minor land acquisition adjacent to the port.

vehicle traffic with the elimination of northbound and southbound commercial cargo traffic. The majority of the work would be conducted within existing port boundaries with minor land acquisition adjacent to the port. No Action - No modernization would be made to the port.

Residents are urge to submit feedback that will help GSA make a decision on how to forward with this project. All comments must be received by Nov. 4, 2024, at 11.59 p.m. CST to be considered by GSA.