‘I can’t believe this’: Albertsons and ABC-7 surprise customers during checkout

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 and Albertsons continue to surprise some customers during Hunger Action Month, a period dedicated to raising awareness about hunger in the United States.

ABC-7 has once again partnered with Albertsons to support El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

Albertsons generously donated $5,000 to help pay it forward this September. Some customers at Albertsons across the area were gifted $50 gift cards for the grocery store.

ABC-7's Rosemary Montañez and Hillary Floren surprised customers as they shopped around the store all this month.

"Oh, thank you guys so much. This is wonderful! This is my lucky day for sure," said one Albertsons customer.

Some customers were left speechless as they received the news.

"Oh, thank you very much," said one shopper, adding he would be able to buy more groceries as a result.

You can give to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank online anytime.

