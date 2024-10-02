El Paso jewelry designer featured in Met Gala-inspired collection

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Susan Eisen, an El Paso jewelry designer, goldsmith, appraiser, and author was featured in an Only Natural Diamonds Culture and Style article entitled “Natural Diamonds in the Garden: Jewelry Inspired by the 2024 Met Gala Theme.”

A pair of clip-on gold and diamond sunflower earrings from the Susan Eisen Vintage Collection was featured along with jewelry from other top names like Fred Leighton, Paul Morelli, and Michael M.

Over 50 of Susan Eisen’s jewelry designs have been worn on the red carpets of the

Emmy Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Academy Awards since 2014.

“I am thrilled to have my designs chosen by the stars and their stylists from the thousands of other wonderful designs created by America’s most well known designers,” said Ms. Eisen. “I am elated that jewelry made by designers from cities like El Paso can be chosen to be worn on the red carpet to signify upcoming trends in couture jewelry fashion around the world.”