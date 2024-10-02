Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso jewelry designer featured in Met Gala-inspired collection

KVIA
By
New
Published 10:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Susan Eisen, an El Paso jewelry designer, goldsmith, appraiser, and author was featured in an Only Natural Diamonds Culture and Style article entitled “Natural Diamonds in the Garden: Jewelry Inspired by the 2024 Met Gala Theme.”

A pair of clip-on gold and diamond sunflower earrings from the Susan Eisen Vintage Collection was featured along with jewelry from other top names like Fred Leighton, Paul Morelli, and Michael M.

Over 50 of Susan Eisen’s jewelry designs have been worn on the red carpets of the
Emmy Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Academy Awards since 2014.

“I am thrilled to have my designs chosen by the stars and their stylists from the thousands of other wonderful designs created by America’s most well known designers,” said Ms. Eisen. “I am elated that jewelry made by designers from cities like El Paso can be chosen to be worn on the red carpet to signify upcoming trends in couture jewelry fashion around the world.”

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content