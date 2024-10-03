Disney on Ice back in El Paso this weekend!

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Exciting news for Disney fans in El Paso! Disney on Ice is coming to town this weekend at the El Paso County Coliseum from October 2nd to October 6th.

This year they are bringing their production, Magic in the Stars! Families can expect a cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs.

You can sing and dance along with all your favorite Disney characters.

Tune into Good Morning El Paso for live interviews with cast members and a look into the magical show this morning.

