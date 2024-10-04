Skip to Content
Xavier Martinez arrested for stalking woman as she walked to work in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police charged 21-year-old Xavier Martinez for stalking a 42-year-old woman in Downtown El Paso.

Police arrested Martinez on September 18, 2024 and announced the arrest today.

Police received reports that Martinez had approached the victim on other occasions while she was walking to work downtown. She became concerned for her safety and reported Martinez.

Police officials say the investigation is still ongoing. They urge anyone experiencing a similar situation to report it immediately.

