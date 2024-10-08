Texas Tech Health IT outage continues, all ‘electronic resources’ down

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All "electronic resources" are unavailable for staff and patients at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center as an IT outage continues.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, Texas Tech Physicians (@TTPhysicians) posted the following on X:

"TTUHSC recently identified IT issues that resulted in temporary disruption to some computer systems. A list of patients’ frequently asked questions, and their answers, has been provided at http://ttuhscinfo.com/patients and will be updated often as new information becomes available."

The website, which indicates it was last updated on October 4, says that "University Medical Center detected unusual activity within their IT systems" on Sept. 26.

Last Friday, Oct. 4, ABC-7 reported that Texas Tech Health's operations in El Paso were affected by the outage.

"This outage is affecting Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso clinics and the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic. However, clinical and educational operations will continue with minimal interruption," officials explained. "We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused our patients and campus community."

"For patients who have questions that require timely responses related to prescriptions or current appointments, please call the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso’s helpline at 915-215-8000," the officials added. "For Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic patients, please call 915-213-0995."

ABC-7 is working to gather more information on how the outage is affecting patients and staff of TTUHSC El Paso. We will provide updates on-air and online as we learn more.