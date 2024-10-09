Skip to Content
American Red Cross seeking volunteers in the borderland

EL PASO,Texas (KVIA)-- The American Red Cross of Central & South Texas are inviting El Paso residents to attend their upcoming sheltering training classes. With recent disasters like Hurricanes Beryl and Helene and now Hurricane Milton expected to hit tonight, the demand for trained volunteers is more crucial than ever.

Volunteers will receive training in shelter operations which include setting up living spaces, serving meals, and offering essential care to those in need. Training will be held Thursday, October 10th and Saturday, October 12th at Red Cross El Paso Office, 3620 Admiral St, El Paso, TX 79925

Interested participants are asked to fill out an application prior to training.

