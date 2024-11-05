Champion Xpress Carwash announces grand opening in West El Paso

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Champion Xpress Carwash announced the grand opening of a new location in El Paso, Texas. It's located at 5620 Doniphan Dr El Paso, TX 79932 and will open Thursday, November 7th, 2024. All guests attending the grand opening will receive a free top wash with graphene wax which is valued at $26 dollars. To celebrate their grand opening, Champion Xpress will donate $1 per wash to El Paso Children’s Hospital as part of the Car Washes 4 Kids Initiative. This will be between November 7th and November 21st.

“Our Car Washes 4 Kids Initiative with El Paso Children’s Hospital is a key priority for Champion Xpress. We are blessed to have the opportunity to expand across the Texas market. It is exceedingly important to our mission to give back to the communities that give so much to us,” said Trey Merchant, CEO of Champion Xpress Carwash.