Residents in El Paso react to Trumps reelection
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- President Trump's return to the oval office has left people across country feeling a wave of emotions. Some express excitement, others confusion, but people I spoke with here in the Borderland say they are hopeful.
One resident says President Trump is just the person America needs to fix the economy. Another person says Trump's victory has him concerned for women's rights.
El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has worked with both the Trump and Biden administration. He says it's important El Pasoans remember we are a city who cares about humanity.
"There's going to be some differences in the border. You know, we're not supporting open borders. I don't know why people think that that we just try to be as humanitarian. So it's not like all of a sudden we're going to, you know, the county has anything to do with shutting down or the borders or I've always said, we manage what happens when people come across," Samaniego said.