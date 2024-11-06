Residents in El Paso react to Trumps reelection

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- President Trump's return to the oval office has left people across country feeling a wave of emotions. Some express excitement, others confusion, but people I spoke with here in the Borderland say they are hopeful.

One resident says President Trump is just the person America needs to fix the economy. Another person says Trump's victory has him concerned for women's rights.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has worked with both the Trump and Biden administration. He says it's important El Pasoans remember we are a city who cares about humanity.