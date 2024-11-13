CRRMA approves contractor for first phase of Wyler Tramway reconstruction

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- International Eagle Enterprises, Inc. will handle the first phase of the Wyler Tramway reconstruction project.

The Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority approved the company's construction bid during a meeting Wednesday morning.

According to government records, International Eagle Enterprises, Inc. is based in east El Paso.

The company also worked with the City of El Paso on at least one street resurfacing project, according to a City Council agenda item from June 2023.

The first phase of the reconstruction project includes roadway extensions, additional parking, shelters, supportive infrastructure, an amphitheater and hiking trails.

The El Paso Community Foundation is overseeing the reconstruction, in partnership with the CRRMA and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The tramway has been closed since 2018 after a study found it had passed its life expectancy, and was no longer safe or suitable for public use.