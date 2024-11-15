El Paso man sentenced to 200 years for sexual abuse of a child

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso jury convicted Juan Montellano on multiple child sex abuse charges this week.

Court records show that the jury convicted Montellano on two counts of sex abuse of a child under 14 and four counts of indecency with a child (sexual contact). The jury acquitted Montellano of one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Montellano pleaded not guilty in the 168th District Court to all charges on October 31, 2024.

A spokesperson for the El Paso District Attorney's Office explained that Montellano to 200 years in prison.

"This is the biggest victory that the office has had under the Hicks administration in the past two years, and we are honored to have brought justice to the victims," the spokesperson explained.