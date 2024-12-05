El Paso woman charged with producing child sexual material to go on trial next month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Regina Holguin is scheduled to go on trial for the production of child sexual performance material next month. Court records show that Holguin is facing a multitude of charges, including three counts of production, direction, or promotion of the sexual performance of a child, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and two counts of indecency with a child.

Court records state that Holguin's co-defendant, Augusta, Georgia resident Mohamed Salim Khan, is charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child (sexual contact), and one count of sexual assault of a child.

The alleged crimes took place on December 1, 2014, court documents state. Both Holguin and Khan were featured on the El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for the Week list in August 2016. Authorities filed a case against Khan in 2016 and against Holguin in 2021.

Officers arrested Holguin and booked her into the El Paso Jail Annex on April 15, 2021. She was released on a surety bond on December 27, 2021. Officers arrested Khan and booked him into the El Paso Jail Annex on April 14, 2021, and he posted bond and was released on November 17, 2021.

Now both Holguin and Khan are scheduled to stand trial on January 21, 2025. ABC-7 will cover the trial and provide updates as it proceeds.