El Paso Zoo losing baby giraffe Obi

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Obi is leaving the El Paso Zoo. The 18-month-old male giraffe was born at the zoo last year.

Now, officials say the giraffe is set to move to the Dallas Zoo to "begin his own family."

Courtesy: El Paso Zoo

"Obi is the offspring of a fully Reticulated Giraffe and a success story of our captive breeding program that safeguards species from extinction through the Species Survival Plan (SSP)," zoo officials posted on social media. "Here are some pictures from his 1st week of life (April 2023)."

Obi was the first giraffe born at the El Paso Zoo.

Courtesy: El Paso Zoo

"It is not only significant for El Paso, but also a milestone in the ongoing conservation efforts for this endangered species," Joe Montisano, the Zoo's director, told ABC-7 in 2023.