El Paso Innovation Hub shares results from their El Paso Quality of Life Index Survey

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Innovation Hub, a has released the results from their Quality of Life Index Survey.

This survey was launched by this nonprofit organization with the purpose of trying to measure how El Pasoans feel about different things that affect quality of life, including healthcare, public safety, and the economy.

The El Paso Community Foundation helps support the El Paso Innovation Hub. ABC-7 spoke with Eric Pearson, president and CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation, who says they hope this will show how satisfied people in the community are in different aspects.

Pearson told ABC-7 that it was important to break some of the results of the survey by city district because it can help government officials know how people in specific areas of the city are being affected.

“People who are running for office or setting policy can look at some of that data and say, 'Oh, well, you know, it looks like people need more X or Y, and we ought to make decisions based on logic,' said Pearson.