One person killed in crash on I-10 West near Sunland Park Dr.

Published 1:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead following a crash on I-10 West near Sunland Park Dr. in West El Paso.

Special Traffic Investigators are on scene looking into the details of the crash.

El Paso Police did not confirm to ABC-7 what time the crash happened or any details on the cause of the crash.

It was first reported on the Police Department's X account at 11:57 p.m.

All traffic is directed to use exit 13 at Sunland Park Dr. and reenter the freeway at Mesa St.

ABC-7 will update you on air and online as more information becomes available.

