El Paso Animal Services Shelter completes $2.2 million project of new HVAC system

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Animal Services Shelter in Northeast El Paso has completed a $2.2 million project that includes a new HVAC system.

This new HVAC system includes upgraded ducts and insulation, as well as steel framing reinforcements.

ABC-7 spoke to Adan Parra, operations manager for El Paso Animal Services. Parra said that this was a project that had been long overdue since they had a 20-year-old system.

According to Parra, this new system with individual HVAC units for multiple areas will help control diseases at the shelter by evacuating air to the exterior.

“The animals that have the distemper or the parvo, those diseases, can still spread, but it's better managed because that air is being evacuated to the exterior of the facility," Parra said.

Additionally, Parra said this will help the shelter have better climate control in the areas where animals are recovering from surgery since they can't have them in colder areas.