DWI treatment program holds graduation
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso DWI/Drug Court Intervention and Treatment Program held a graduation December 19, 2024, at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse.
These treatment courts provide individuals with repeat impaired-driving offenses with the support services needed to address the underlying causes of impaired driving: substance use and mental health disorders. The program says this treatment leads to both safer roads and to individuals receiving the help they need.