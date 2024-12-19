DWI treatment program holds graduation

These treatment courts provide individuals with repeat impaired-driving offenses with the support services needed to address the underlying causes of impaired driving: substance use and mental health disorders. The program says this treatment leads to both safer roads and to individuals receiving the help they need.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso DWI/Drug Court Intervention and Treatment Program held a graduation December 19, 2024, at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse.

