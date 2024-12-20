Opportunity Center for the Homeless to hold candle-lighting ceremony in honor of lives lost to homelessness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Opportunity Center for the Homeless (OCH) will hold a candle-lighting ceremony to honor the lives lost to homelessness this year.

This event will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 20, at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church located at 1201 Magoffin Avenue.

According to the OCH, 32 lives were lost to homelessness between men and women in 2024. During the ceremony, 32 candles will be lit in honor of those lives. The OCH told ABC-7 that an additional candle will be lit for those unknown lives that died on the streets and never reached out to a shelter.

A Christmas dinner will follow the ceremony for members of the community in attendance.