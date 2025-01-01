Franklin Mountains held first hike of 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- People around El Paso started their year with a 4-mile hike. According to hikers Mundy's Gap trail is moderately difficult but they say it's a great way to start the New Year.



Lydia Pagel, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Ranger, says the first hike of the year is a tradition for some.

"We love to see people out here hiking. And just, you know, hike safely and be in groups. That sort of thing. And we hope everyone enjoys the park," Pagel said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department offers more tips to assure a great hike.

Protect yourself

Know your limits. Prepare for sun and heat. Wear sunscreen, hats, insect repellent and appropriate clothing and hiking shoes. Bring a first aid kit.

Protect your pet

Carry water for your pets , as not all trails have water.

Plan your hike

Weather changes quickly. Check forecasts and prepare for changes in the weather.

On the trail

Potentially harmful plants and animals live in parks. You'll see them more easily if you stay on trails.

Trails can be rough. Unpaved trails may have wet sections, loose rocks, thorny plants, tree roots and/or low-hanging limbs, and can be tough going for a stroller or wheelchair. Park staff can advise about the suitability of trails for your group.