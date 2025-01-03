Breaking into the film industry, local man shares his journey

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local man is breaking into the film industry as an actor and stunt-double.

Nathan Reyes, an Americas high graduate, told ABC-7 from a young age he's always known this was his calling.

In 2020 Reyes attended the New York film academy in Los Angeles, CA. That's where he would eventually get his start upon graduation.

"It was breathtaking. There was so many moments where, when I was in school, you know, I'd go running around, warner brothers studios, and I'm looking at it like I'm going to be there one day," said Reyes.

Since then, he's been cast in several popular shows like All-American, Grey's Anatomy, and Young Sheldon.

"It's a dream come true to be able to walk on a studio lot doing what you love," he added.

With the part, he said, came navigating the movie industry and perfecting his stunts with constant practice.

Though his journey to the big screen has been met with challenges as a young actor, Reyes said he is glad to have come this far.

Still, he said he is striving to continue growing in his career.

"I am living my dream, like I am now, but to work with actors of that scale, a-list actors, would be a dream come true for me" Reyes said.