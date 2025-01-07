New faces join El Paso City Council as new term begins

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — El Paso is starting the new year with new leadership as city council will hold their first meeting of the year this morning.

Mayor Renard Johnson was sworn in on Monday evening along with several newly elected city representatives. Johnson replaces outgoing Mayor Oscar Leeser and will lead a council that includes a mix of new and returning representatives.

New Members of City Council:

Mayor: Renard Johnson

District 1: Alejandra Chávez, representing parts of West El Paso and the Upper Valley

District 2: Josh Acevedo (re-elected), covering parts of Central and Northeast El Paso

District 3: Deanna Maldonado Rocha, representing the Eastside, Lower Valley, and the El Paso Airport area

District 4: Cynthia Boyar Trejo, covering Northeast El Paso

District 5: Ivan Niño, representing Far East El Paso

District 7: Lily Limón, covering parts of the Eastside and Lower Valley

Returning Members:

District 6: Art Fierro, representing areas west of Loop 375 from Montana Avenue to I-10

District 8: Chris Canales, covering parts of Downtown and West El Paso

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at City Hall and the new council is set to elect a Mayor Pro Tempore and an Alternate Mayor Pro Tempore.

The Mayor Pro Tempore will step in when the mayor is unavailable, whether absent, sick for unable to perform their duties. They will presides over meetings, however unlike the mayor, they can can vote as a representative. Former District 1 Representative Brian Kennedy previously held the position but lost his seat after running for mayor.

If both the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore are unavailable, the Alternate Mayor Pro Tempore steps in. This position was previously held by former District 4 Representative Joe Molinar, who did not win re-election in 2024.

The council will also vote to adopt revised rules of order for city meetings. These include procedures for voting, public hearing processes, and public comments.

Stay with ABC-7 for updates from today’s meeting.