Powerful winds damage yards in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The powerful winds from the past 24 hours made a major effect on households in El Paso.

While the East and Northeast got the snow flurries, the Westside of El Paso experienced extreme wind that knocked over lights, street signs, and trees.

ABC-7 spoke to an Angel Licerio who woke up to a tree that fell onto his neighbors yard, but he still felt the impact. He said that they weren't expecting the wind to make an effect, and that they were expecting snow.

The tree broke a window and made a mess of the yard out front. Licerio said that people should stay safe and prepared during this cold weather.

"It hit the building. You can hear the floor shaking. So, it was pretty massive last night. This was pretty bad. We we we weren't expecting any of this to happen. But, you know, obviously, Mother Nature, gets to call the shots here, right?"

ABC-7 also spoke to a homeowner who had a tree fall in their front yard onto their two card in the driveway. The cars were fine outside of a few scratches. Alejandra del Hierro never heard the tree fall through the wind and didn't notice until the morning.

"We didn't hear anything. I mean, the the wind kept me up all night last night. It was really, really loud. And I never thought it was going to fall. I didn't realize until I was ready to go to work. I got my bag, got my keys out, and said we'll looks like I'm not going into work today."

ABC-7 spoke Rene Barraza as well, the assistant director for streets and maintenance with the city. He told people to bring in their trash cans and to stay cognizant when driving on the roads in case of any flying debris. In case you encounter those, he said to call El Paso's 311 center.