Socorro ISD superintendent surprise visits schools, rewarding students for high attendance

The Socorro Independent School District superintendent surprised several schools of all grade levels to recognize and celebrate them for achieving high attendance rates after a concerning drop in recent years.

Superintendent James Vazquez initiated his traveling trophy tour on Friday morning to award the third set of winners of their "ALL IN for Attendance" Campaign, an incentive to get students in class more, and not get left behind academically.

Vasquez started his presentations at H.D. Hilley Elementary School where ABC-7 joined.

The award is given every six weeks to different schools that show success in improving their attendance rates.

The superintendent is scheduled to present the trophy later in the day to Options High School, Campestre Elementary School and Eastlake High School.