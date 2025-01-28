El Pasoans have the chance to win $10,000. Here’s how.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Do you want the chance to win $10,000? All you have to do is stop by ABC-7 during our Vitalant blood drive on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The blood drive will be happening in the parking lot at 4140 Rio Bravo St. El Paso, Texas 79902 from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Right now Vitalant is hosting its Thrive in '25 Giveaway. Three people who donate between January 8 to 31 will win $10,000. All you need to do to be entered to win is donate blood between Jan. 8 and 31 to be entered to win a $10,000 gift card.