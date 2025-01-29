Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso Zoo to launch new animal encounter program

today at 5:31 AM
EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo is set to launch a new animal encounter program, giving visitors the opportunity to get up close with Magellanic penguins, a rhinoceros, pronghorns and the Galapagos tortoises.  

The experience will include the chance to touch, interact and even feed the animals close up. The encounters will be available for small groups of about 6 people. Zookeepers will also be available to answer any questions. Full details of the program will be officially announced soon.

Tune in to Good Morning El Paso for a live interviews from the El Paso zoo this morning and a look at what’s coming this new year. 

Isabella Martinez

