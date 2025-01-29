Texas Space Commission awards $19 million to Borderplex Alliance for aerospace development

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County just announced that the Texas Space Commission is awarding $800,000 for the development of the West Texas Aerospace Corridor Master Plan.

The project is lead by the county and the Midland Economic Development Corporation. It aims to create a comprehensive strategy for aerospace infrastructure, workforce development, and research in aerospace in the region.

"In addition to this award, the Texas Space Commission also awarded $19 million to the Borderplex Alliance, further demonstrating the state’s commitment to advancing aerospace development across the West Texas region," a county spokesperson explained today. "These investments will foster economic growth, attract federal space missions, and create high-quality jobs for the local workforce.