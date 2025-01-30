4th sinkhole in Far East neighborhood has residents concerned

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Residents near Mission Ridge Blvd and Pleasant in Far East El Paso say in the past 3 years, 4 sinkholes have appeared in their neighborhood.

Some say they are left without water for hours while the county and Paseo del Este MUD work to resolve the issue. The last sinkhole was back in November and repairs were just completed about a month ago.

One resident, Allen Savedra says he's concerned for his safety.

"That's a common concern driving my vehicle. And then the sinkhole happens and I'm falling into it or other vehicles that I fell into. I know they probably had some problems with, you know, that as well," Savedra said.

The story is still developing we will update you as we learn more.