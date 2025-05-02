Irvin High School Student prepare for live in the medical field

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools or P-TECH gives students an early introduction to medical careers by using realistic instruments and hands-on training that simulates real-world healthcare scenarios.

The program is under the the direction of Fernando Quezada, a former ambulance worker with 25 years of experience. Quezada says the program is designed to spark students’ interest in healthcare careers and keeping them engaged.