EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Event organizers have already set up the flooring ahead of Coldplay's concert at the Sun Bowl next week.

An ABC-7 crew spotted the flooring while at a preview event today. Other elements, such as the stage, have yet to be set up.

Coldplay will put on two shows at the Sun Bowl June 13 and 14, 2025. Find the Fan Guide put out by organizers here.