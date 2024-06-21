El Paso firework restrictions for safe 4th of July

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With the 4th of July just around the corner, firework stands will begin "popping up" around the city. It's important to be up-to-date with El Paso's regulations so you and your friends can enjoy fireworks safely this season free of fines.

"In the city of El Paso, it's always banned to have fireworks. In the county, it depends on the drought index," said Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar, El Paso Fire spokesman.

And given the dry conditions, El Paso County Commissioners already voted to ban the sale and use of some fireworks.

This includes rockets with sticks and missiles with fins, which are only 2 types out of 8 aerial fireworks.

Remember, there is only a partial ban in El Paso County. You can still use mines, shells, Roman candles, multi-shot cakes, and re-loadables.

The El Paso County ban is from June 24th to July 4th. Fireworks are always considered illegal inside the El Paso City limits.

"It is never allowed to have fireworks besides the dangers that they pose not only to us, but the neighbors, to the community in general," said Dueñas-Aguilar.

If you are caught with fireworks within El Paso city limits, they'll be confiscated. You can also be fined, with citation fines reaching as high as $2,000.

"Make sure you check the local ordinances to ensure that you are within the law," said Dueñas-Aguilar.

Your 4th of July celebrations can be made fun by keeping them safe.