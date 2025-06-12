Jeremy Jordan, husband of former city representative, indicted on assault charge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained the indictment against Jeremy Jordan, the husband of former El Paso City Council Representative Cassandra Hernandez. He is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in connection with an incident that occurred on Oct. 22, 2024. Jordan, according to the indictment, did "intentionally or knowingly threaten Rafael Alvarado with imminent bodily injury by using a deadly weapon". The indictment goes on to describe the deadly weapon as "a shard of glass, that in the manner of its use and intended use was capable of causing death and serious bodily injury."

At the of the incident, Hernandez was running for mayor. According to court records, Alvarado stated he had gone to Hernandez' house to help Hernandez prepare for election interviews, and later in the afternoon he said the pair were "phone banking" in the backyard when Jordan arrived.

Court documents state that Hernandez admitted she was in her undergarments and that Alvarado was in a robe and boxes briefs at the time. Court documents state that Alvarado hid in the bathroom and shut the door while Jordan tried to break through the door, eventually pushing him to the floor and punching his face repeatedly, while also yelling, "I am going to kill you."

Hernandez stated she was injured while trying to separate them.

Court documents state Jordan left the home, but returned a short time later carrying the described weapon: a piece of broken glass, according to the police report.

Alvarado suffered several injuries to include a concussion and cut to his left cheek and injuries to his head, neck, back, and hand.

The court documents state Jordan told police his acted in self-defense, but did not provide details to police for their investigation.

Jordan was arraigned on May 15 of this year. His jury trial is currently scheduled for January 30, 2026.