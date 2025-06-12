Man accused of intoxication manslaughter in crash that killed El Paso couple denied bond reduction

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Juan Francisco Del Valle Ferrer, was in court today asking for a bond reduction which was denied.

He is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in the crash that killed Dalia Olivas, a teacher and her fiancé Rick Ballard back in November of 2024 at the intersection of Rojas and Eastlake in East El Paso.

This is the second time that Del Valle seeks a bond reduction, the first time was in December 2024 when the judge denied the request due to Del Valle being considered a flight risk.

Today, the request was denied again.

According to court documents Ferrer was driving drunk when he struck Ballard and Olivas. He is an Army Soldier - a sergeant - stationed at Fort Bliss.

If convicted he faces anywhere between two to twenty years in prison for each count.

The jury trial is currently scheduled for December 12, 2025 in the 243rd District Court.