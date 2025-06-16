El Paso teen accuses his adoptive parents of confining him to his room

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested Richard Ramirez, 51, and Nora Ramirez, 52, and charged them with the unlawful restraint of their 15-year-old adopted son.

Police officials say that the couple routinely neglected and confined the teen to his room. When officers got to the family's house in Far East El Paso, the found the teen was often forced to use the restroom within his room. The child told officers that his parents routinely let him out of his room for dinner, then immediately returned him to his room. He told officers that this had been going on since he was about five years old.

"Due to the serious nature of the allegations, the case was referred to the Crimes Against Children Unit for further investigation," police officials say. "The ongoing investigation led to the arrest of Richard and Nora Ramirez. Both individuals were taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility."

The pair were booked on $100,000 bonds.