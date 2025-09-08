El Paso receives shipment of hibiscus plants harboring invasive pest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced new actions to fight the cotton jassid, also known as the two-spotted leafhopper (Amrasca biguttula), recently found on hibiscus plants in Texas. The infected plants were shipped from Costa Farms Nursery and its subsidiaries in Florida to stores across Texas, including in El Paso.

The infected plants were also found in College Station, McAllen, Weslaco, Harlingen, Victoria, Cedar Park, Waco, and Longview.

The invasive pest feeds on plants, including cotton, okra, eggplant, sunflower, weeds, and hibiscus. Infestations can cause leaf curling and yellowing. Miller warns of "major economic losses if left unchecked."

Miller has ordered the detection and destruction of infested hibiscus and any other plants belonging to the cotton family originating from these nurseries. His team is working with the USDA and researchers to contain the infestation.

“The two-spotted leafhopper, or cotton jassid, poses a significant threat to Texas agriculture, particularly to our cotton growers. Our response is risk-based, science-driven, and coordinated with industry. We will do what it takes to defend Texas farmers, ranchers, and the multibillion-dollar cotton industry that stands as a pillar of our economy. To safeguard this industry, we are acting quickly, decisively, and with all our resources to prevent this pest from gaining a foothold in our state.”