Judge rules against two former El Paso Police officers who sued for wrongful termination, discrimination

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A judge ruled in favor of the City of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) in the federal lawsuit Surface & Chaves v. Pacillas and the City of El Paso.

Former EPPD supervisors John Surface and Adan Chavez were fired after an internal investigation found evidence of Surface and Chavez's alleged misconduct. The pair were accused of sexual harassment and exchange of explicit content with female subordinates, a city spokesperson said.

Surface and Chavez were charged with Official Oppression after the investigation wrapped up in 2023. Then in 2024, Surface and Chavez filed a lawsuit alleging wrongful termination, discrimination, and retaliation.

Now, U.S. District Judge David Briones has granted summary judgement in favor of the City, and dismissed all remaining claims. Judge Briones closed the case with prejudice, a city spokesperson explained. The spokesperson said that the ruling validates the City's and EPPD's investigations and disciplinary process.

“This decision is an important reminder that misconduct will not be tolerated,” said Police Chief Peter Pacillas. “The department remains focused on maintaining the public’s trust and ensuring that every member of our department is committed to upholds the highest professional standards.”

Court documents state that Surface allegedly had two victims. El Paso Police said in 2023 that both victims were women and El Paso Police officers. Court documents also accuse Chavez of having known about the harassment, and allegedly encouraging one of the victims to comply with Surface's advances.