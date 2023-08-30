Two El Paso Police officers relieved of duty after being accused of sexual harassment

UPDATE: Surface and Chavez are accused of sexually harassing two female police officers, according to a news release published by the El Paso Police Department late Wednesday night.

Police said the allegations were made by two female police officers, and an investigation took place. That investigation, "revealed disturbing incidents involving explicit requests and coercive behavior by Surface and Chavez," according to police officials in the news release.

"The department will proceed with the appropriate legal actions to hold those involved accountable for their actions. We believe that accountability is a fundamental aspect of maintaining public trust and ensuring the highest level of service to our community," the release read.

Both Surface and Chavez were relieved of duty, according to the release. Their arrest photos have been released.

Lt. John Surface

Sgt. Adan Chavez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Officer John Edgar Surface is facing two counts of official oppression. He was booked Wednesday on a combined $30,000 bond. This is all according to jail records.

Surface is a Lieutenant with the El Paso Police Department.

Sergeant Adan Chavez is also facing a single charge of official oppression. He was booked on a $7,500 bond.

Both officers were released from the El Paso County Detention Center Wednesday.

Court officials generally use the official oppression charge when an abuse of power has occurred.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to Surface's and Chavez's arrests, and whether the situations are related.