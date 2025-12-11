El Paso man sentenced for stealing thousands from widowed woman

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thomas Jacinto Lopez pleaded guilty to three felony charges, including Exploitation of an Elderly Person and Theft of Property. The El Paso District Attorney's Office prosecuted Lopez for Exploitation of an Elderly Person and Theft of Property, while the El Paso County Attorney's Office prosecuted a separate Theft of Property case. Lopez received a sentence of 25 years in state prison today.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office says that in the office's case, Lopez admitted to targeting a widowed woman in her 80s and stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her. Lopez admitted to promising to perform home maintenance tasks for the woman. The spokesperson says the scheme started in 2017 and the woman reported the crime in 2023.

Lopez had a prior felony drug and theft conviction in Midland, which allowed the District Attorney's Office to enhance the punishment range for this most recent crime.

The El Paso County Attorney's Office, meanwhile, prosecuted Lopez for victimizing 13 people with deceptive business practices. He was convicted of stealing property valued between $150,000 and $300,000 between 2020 and 2022. Lopez took money from victims for construction projects like pool installation, but abandoned the jobs after only a small portion of the work had been completed, officials say.

“The Defendant’s actions of repeatedly targeting an elderly widow in declining physical and mental health are absolutely reprehensible,” said District Attorney James Montoya. “Our Office will continue to work with law enforcement to hold those who engage in this kind of predatory behavior accountable.”