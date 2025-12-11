Residents hear 22 gunshots in Upper Valley neighborhood in early morning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A Ring camera video sent to ABC-7 appears to capture the sound of roughly 20 gunshots early Sunday morning, according to the viewer who shared the footage.

The video is time-stamped at 3:18 a.m. The viewer, who asked to remain anonymous, said the incident happened Sunday a timeline that neighbors in the area also confirmed.

Several residents said the loud popping noises woke them up. Others who were already awake said they were unable to fall asleep again after hearing the shots.

Police have not released additional information.