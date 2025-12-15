It will be free to ride El Paso County buses until September 2026

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County transit riders will get free fares starting next week. The free fares will be available from December 22, 2025 to September 30, 2026.

The El Paso County Commissioners Court has approved the El Paso Transportation Authority (ETA) Pilot Zero-Fare Program. The court is authorizing $145,087 for the pilot program.

All ETA Paseo, Access, and Andale bus services in the county will be free for the duration of the pilot program, the county said.

"ETA now joins the many cities and counties across the country that offer free public transit utilizing grant funds and cost savings from not collecting fares," a county spokesperson stated. "This pilot program aims to evaluate how a Zero-Fare transit program could increase regional mobility, reduce vehicle mileage (thereby reducing congestion for those who choose to drive), and improve air quality. The program is being funded with El Paso County General Fund revenues that were previously used to purchase fare collection equipment."

The county spokesperson says that if the pilot program is a success, the county envisions using federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration to cover future costs.

"According to the 2020 US Census, residents in El Paso County spend about 20% of their household income on transportation annually," El Paso County Commissioner and Chair of the ETA Board of Directors, Jackie Butler said. "By offering a Zero-Fare service, we encourage those who drive today to experience ETA's safe and convenient service while saving on their family's budgets and helping improve our air quality."