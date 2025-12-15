Skip to Content
El Paso

Two El Paso Police officers arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two El Paso Police officers were arrested after two separate incidents late last month.

The El Paso Police Department confirmed that Officer Joshua Arroyos and Officer Robert Seelig were apprehended by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and subsequently relieved of duty and assigned to administrative responsibilities.

Police officials say that an administrative investigation is currently underway.

Jail records state that Arroyos was arrested and booked into jail on November 28, 2025. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jail records state that Seeling was arrested and booked into jail on November 30, 2025 and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

El Paso Police Department officials released the following statement:

"The El Paso Police Department leadership is aware of the apprehensions of Officers Arroyos and Seelig by the El Paso County Sheriff's Department. Both officers have been relieved of duty and assigned to administrative responsibilities. An administrative investigation into both incidents is currently underway."

