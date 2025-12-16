Single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials with the El Paso International Airport confirmed to ABC-7 that a single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Fort Bliss property this morning.

The incident started at approximately 10:13 a.m. Tuesday. A spokesperson for the airport says that no injuries were reported. The plane landed on undeveloped land in Fort Bliss, according to the airport spokesperson.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says the Cessna 152 landed around 10:15 a.m. after the pilot reported an engine issue. The FAA says that two people were onboard the aircraft at the time of the emergency landing. The plane is registered to an El Paso woman.