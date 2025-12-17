144 newly renovated affordable apartments open in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A grand opening for a newly-rehabilitated affordable housing community took place earlier today. It's part of the Texas House Opportunity Management Enterprise (HOME).

The new apartments are located near the Shops of Solana and feature over 140 renovated apartments. This project is part of the $24 million investment fostering affordable housing in El Paso.

The money came from investors, as well as low income housing tax credits, officials say.

City Council Representative for District One Alejandro Chavez says that the project took a total of 10 years to complete.